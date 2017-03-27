Proposed revitalization of Richmond l...

Proposed revitalization of Richmond landmarks, neighborhoods

The first draft of a master plan about Richmond's public art is now available, and the city wants to hear from residents before moving forward. The 10-year plan will "include goals for Richmond's public art, define priorities and artistic approaches for the program, identify strategic partnerships and possible sources of alternative funding, and provide direction for ongoing program development and management," according to the City of Richmond.

