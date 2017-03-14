Pretty Little Liars Star set to appear at Richmond Southern Women's Show
Keegan Allen, star of hit drama series Pretty Little Liars, is coming to Richmond for the Southern Women's show and Host Jessica Noll had a chance to catch up with the actor ahead of his appearance. The Richmond Southern Women's Show kicks off on Friday, March 17th and continues through Sunday, March 19th at the Richmond Raceway Complex.
