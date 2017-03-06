Prayer vigil to be held Monday for Varina HS student
The vigil starts at 6 p.m. on March 5. You're asked to bring candles, or green, blue and white balloons. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|5 hr
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|9 hr
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC