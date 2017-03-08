Police searching for Richmond woman who disappeared from Kings Dominion area in Doswell

Delecia Waddy was seen at the Newbridge Village Apartments in Henrico County at 9:24 a.m. Thursday, March 9. Hanover County authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a young Richmond woman who was last seen Thursday at the Kings Dominion Camp Ground in Hanover County. There's no indication of foul play in the disappearance of Delicia Waddy, 24, but authorities from five police and public safety agencies are "actively searching" for her, Hanover deputy sheriff Christopher Stem said.

