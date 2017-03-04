Police need help finding missing, end...

Police need help finding missing, endangered Virginia man

6 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Peter Dailey Cooper left his residence in the 5800 block of Anthony Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia around 10 a.m. Saturday. Cooper is believed to have left his residence voluntarily, but police said he may be in need of assistance, which they say qualifies him as being endangered.

