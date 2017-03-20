Police identify Mosby Court shooting victim
Police received a call about a shooting around 2:18 a.m. When they arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Raven Street, they found Kendell L. Coward suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|3 hr
|Tim
|4
|SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS...
|Sat
|ConcernedCitizen
|2
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|Mar 6
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC