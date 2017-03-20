Police identify Mosby Court shooting victim

Police received a call about a shooting around 2:18 a.m. When they arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Raven Street, they found Kendell L. Coward suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com .

