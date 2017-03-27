Photo shoots capture experiences of families of terminally ill children
But the Tiny Sparrow Foundation , an organization that matches professional photographers with these families free of charge, says the parents they serve are often "incredibly appreciative and grateful for the memories." ABC News traveled to Richmond, Virginia, to document a Tiny Sparrow photo shoot with the Cummings family.
