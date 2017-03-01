Opposing Rallies Converge on Capitol Square
It was a chaotic scene at Capitol Square Saturday when competing rallies drew a few hundred people on opposite sides of the political spectrum. An "End Sanctuary Cities Rally" organized by the Corey Stewart for Governor campaign this week was quickly countered by one organized by ICE out of RVA, a local group committed to keeping federal immigration authorities out of the city.
