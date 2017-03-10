Neighbors react after dog shot and ki...

Neighbors react after dog shot and killed at Richmond apartments

Ezell Lee doesn't know what he would do without his beloved dog Cleo, so news that someone shot and killed a neighbor's dog in his parking lot Tuesday shook him up. Christie Chipps Peters with Richmond Animal Care and Control said it happened behind the Imani Mews apartment complex off Hull Street.

