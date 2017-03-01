Mortgage fraud suspect arrested in Chesterfield County
Police in Chesterfield County arrested a man on multiple counts of fraud by falsely claiming to help people get mortgages. According to Police, multiple people reported that Timothy S. Wenk, former owner of Premier Consulting, offered to help them get mortgages and instead kept the money they gave him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Save Our Country and SS Benefits
|Tue
|Concerned pooper
|2
|The cost of Illegal Immigration
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC