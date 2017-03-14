Missing Richmond man suffers from several medical conditions
The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help locating missing Lynwood Green Jr., who was last seen on March 8. Green, 80, was last seen in the 1200 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard. He is described as a 5-foot-9, 120-pound male with brown eyes and short gray hair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|jane robison
|55
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Mar 7
|Money Hungry GOP
|8
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|Mar 6
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC