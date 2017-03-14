Missing Richmond man may be sitting at GRTC bus stop
Richmond Police have asked for help finding Lynwood Green Jr. The 80-year-old man was last seen in the 1200 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard on March 8. "He suffers from several medical conditions and may be found sitting at GRTC bus stops or walking on Chamberlayne Avenue," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. Mr. Green was described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5'9" tall, with brown eyes and short gray hair, and weighing approximately 120 pounds.
