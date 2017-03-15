Man who filed $95 million lawsuit, found guilty of assault of Chesterfield police officer
A Richmond man who filed a $95 million lawsuit against the Chesterfield County Police Department, was found guilty Tuesday of felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer. Miles November was sentenced to six months in jail for the crime and an additional six months for pleading guilty to felony eluding and a Misdemeanor DWI.
