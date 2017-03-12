Man shot in chest at Satellite Restau...

Man shot in chest at Satellite Restaurant following attempted robbery

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest at the Satellite Restaurant in South Richmond early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the restaurant on the 4000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at approximately 1:26 a.m. The victim reported being in the bathroom when two black males attempted to rob him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Mar 7 Money Hungry GOP 8
Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C... Mar 6 gourmet 2
Tips from Former House Burglar Mar 6 Compassion forAni... 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) Feb 22 let it die 28
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Feb 19 Concerned Citizen 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Feb 16 John Longcock 4
State Employees Pay Feb 16 John Longcock 6
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC