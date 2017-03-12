Man shot in chest at Satellite Restaurant following attempted robbery
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest at the Satellite Restaurant in South Richmond early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the restaurant on the 4000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at approximately 1:26 a.m. The victim reported being in the bathroom when two black males attempted to rob him.
