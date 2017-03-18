Man hospitalized after bullet grazes ...

Man hospitalized after bullet grazes head in northside Richmond

13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Richmond Police say that a man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the early morning hours Saturday morning. Authorities said that they got the call about the incident in the 4305 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 2:10 a.m. They said that while the man received injuries to the torso and was grazed in the head, he is expected to be ok as the injuries were non-life threatening.

