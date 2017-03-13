Man Arrested For Chesterfield Murder

John E. Gibbs II, 39, was arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Zulma Pabon, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department. Pabon was last seen alive on June 6, 2014, and, after a nearly two-year investigation, police say she is dead, even though her body hasn't been found.

