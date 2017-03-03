Lawsuit: Jail staff never gave inmate meds before her death
A lawsuit says a Virginia inmate suffered a fatal stroke in her cell after jail employees never gave her the stroke-prevention medications she had been prescribed following open-heart surgery. The Associated Press reports that 32-year-old Jaimee Kirkwood Reese died in a hospital after suffering a stroke in her cell at Northern Neck Regional Jail in March 2016.
