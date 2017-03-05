Lawsuit claims indiscriminate use of Tasers by police in Chesterfield County
A man whose clothes caught fire after he was shot with a Taser in Chesterfield County has filed a $95 million lawsuit against the police department. The Associated Press reports that the lawsuit claims that the department has unconstitutionally misused electronic stun guns for years, using them on people in handcuffs, the mentally ill and unarmed people on the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|10 hr
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC