Kitchen fire damages Rappahannock Restaurant in downtown Richmond
Crews responded to the report of a building fire at the Rappahannock Restaurant on the corner of East Grace Street and 4th Street at 3:26 p.m. Investigators determined that the fire started in the hood system of the kitchen and made its way to the roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|3 hr
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC