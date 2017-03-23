Judge rules Dominion's coal ash pit polluted Virginia water
This Friday, Feb. 29, 2008, photo shows an aerial view of the fly ash landfill at Dominion's Chesapeake Energy Center in Chesapeake, Va. Millions of tons of ash stored at the former coal-fired power plant in the city will become increasingly vulnerable to flooding and other coastal risks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Wed
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS...
|Mar 18
|ConcernedCitizen
|2
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|Mar 6
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC