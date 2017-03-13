In Richmond, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will expand Project Exile nationwide
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions adresses federal, state and local law enforcement officials about efforts to combat violent crime and restore public safety, during a meeting in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Sessions spoke to law enforcement officials and others Wednesday in Richmond, saying he will promote Project Exile - a program started in Richmond to reduce gun violence - nationwide.
