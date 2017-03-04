ICE supporters, opponents clash at Richmond rally
Several dozen gathered at the bell tower at the State Capitol in Richmond Saturday afternoon to rally to put an end to sanctuary cities. Stewart said it was in response to Mayor Levar Stoney pushing to make Richmond a sanctuary city for refugees and illegal immigrants.
#1 5 hrs ago
Besides the COST of ILLEGALS, Illegals have also killed over 48,000 American's including children since 2003. And that not including rape, assaults, theft, tax evasion, identity theft and so much more that American's put up with on a daily basis.
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/crimes...
http://www.ojjpac.org/memorial.asp
Here is a PARTIAL list below of what ILLEGALS are costing us now.
Most the facts below are 3 years old or newer so some of the numbers have risen dramatically since then.
California already on (05/17/2016) approved 170,000 Illegal kids for health care.
$12 Billion dollars a year is spent on primary and secondary school education for children here illegally and they cannot speak a word of English.
$17 Billion dollars a year is spent for education for the American-born children of illegal aliens, known as anchor babies.
$2.2 Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as food stamps, WIC, and free school lunches for illegal aliens.
$22 billion is spent on welfare to illegal aliens each year.
$3 Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens.
30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens.
Does not include local jails and State Prisons.
The illegal aliens in the United States have a crime rate thatÃ‚Â’s two and a half times that of white non-illegal aliens. In particular, their children, are going to make a huge additional crime problem in the US
In 2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.
$200 Billion Dollars a year in suppressed American wages are caused by the illegal aliens.
The Dark Side of Illegal Immigration: Nearly One Million Sex Crimes Committed by Illegal Immigrants In The United States.
All these stats don't include murder, rape, assaults, burglary, identity theft, tax evasion, drug running, human smuggling and so much more that American's have to put up with on a daily basis.
Sources
Center for Immigration Studies
Federation for American Immigration Reform
House Committee on Homeland Security, Subcommittee on Investigations
Inter-American Development Bank
Violent Crimes Institute
Federation for American Immigration Reform
Immigration Studies Program
