There are on the WTVR Richmond story from 9 hrs ago, titled ICE supporters, opponents clash at Richmond rally. In it, WTVR Richmond reports that:

Several dozen gathered at the bell tower at the State Capitol in Richmond Saturday afternoon to rally to put an end to sanctuary cities. Stewart said it was in response to Mayor Levar Stoney pushing to make Richmond a sanctuary city for refugees and illegal immigrants.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.