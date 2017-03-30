Heavy rain headed to Richmond
Rain will spread into the area for Friday morning, and the first half of the day will be pretty wet. The rain will exit before daybreak Saturday morning, and it looks like the Monument Avenue 10k will have dry weather with some sun emerging.
