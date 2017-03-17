Golden Corral employee badly burned in Chesterfield County after aerosol can ruptures
An employee at a Golden Corral in Chesterfield County was badly burned Friday night when an aerosol can overheated and ruptured at the business. Chesterfield Fire officials responded to the scene at the Golden Corral on South Providence Road off of Midlothian Turnpike after getting a call around 8:45 p.m.
