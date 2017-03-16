Girl Power Grants awards $10,000 to YoungLives Metro Richmond
Members of Girl Power Grants raised money over the past several months to collectively give to a charity impacting the lives of children in our community. Morgan Rhudy, who founded Girl Power Grants more than two years ago, described the event as "magical" on the group's facebook page following the Big Give.
