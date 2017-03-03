Free weekend of Richmond history feat...

Free weekend of Richmond history features 19 historic sites

Some of Richmond's most renowned historic sites are offering visitors a "passport" to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend on March 11 and 12. Visitors are invited to discover the area's treasures, including the homes of John Marshall, Jefferson Davis, John Wickham, Major James Dooley Virginia Randolph and other important Virginians. Participating organizations include The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, National Park Service, Preservation Virginia, Maymont, Henrico County Parks & Recreation, American Civil War Museum, Edgar Allan Poe Museum, the Valentine and Wilton House Museum.

