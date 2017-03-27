For some, Passover Seder will address global refugee crisis
Abdul Jalal Hashimi grew up in Kabul and fled with his family to the United States after working more than six years against the Taliban alongside American military forces. A 32-year-old Muslim, he has known few Jews personally, but come Passover he'll be among more than a dozen refugees sharing special holiday food and swapping life stories with congregants at Temple Beth-El in his new hometown of Richmond, Virginia.
