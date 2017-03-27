For some, Passover Seder will address...

For some, Passover Seder will address global refugee crisis

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Abdul Jalal Hashimi grew up in Kabul and fled with his family to the United States after working more than six years against the Taliban alongside American military forces. A 32-year-old Muslim, he has known few Jews personally, but come Passover he'll be among more than a dozen refugees sharing special holiday food and swapping life stories with congregants at Temple Beth-El in his new hometown of Richmond, Virginia.

