Five displaced in two separate house fires in Richmond
Fire units had a busy afternoon battling two separate house fires that occurred 15 minutes apart that left a total of five people displaced Sunday. Units were first dispatched to the 3400 block of Keighly Road just before 12:45 p.m. for a house fire.
