FBI Agent: Richmond-area pill mill brought in $2.4 million
An FBI agent who investigated a prescription drug ring that involved a Richmond-area doctor testified that the scheme brought in around $2.4 million. The agent said in federal court Friday that the operation involved the sale of some 120,000 oxycodone pills on the streets for about $14 to $25 each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
