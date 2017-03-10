Expect road closures, traffic delays ...

Expect road closures, traffic delays in Richmond during St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Starting as early as noon today, the Boulevard and Shockoe Bottom will have significant road closures for both Shamrock the Block and the St. Patrick's Day Street Party. No parking zones will be designated from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the following road closures: For the St. Patricks's Day Street Party, no parking zones will be designated as the 100 block of Virginia Street between East Cary and East Canal Streets will be closed from noon on Friday to 3 a.m. on Sunday.

