Driver killed in fiery crash on Ruffi...

Driver killed in fiery crash on Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield County

14 hrs ago

Chesterfield Police said around 11:20 p.m., a sedan traveling east on Ruffin Mill Road ran off the road, overturned and then caught on fire. Virginia Department of Transportation had all southbound and northbound lanes closed on Ruffin Mill Road near Walthall Center Drive for several hours.

Comments made yesterday: 23,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,210

