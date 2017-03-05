Diversity Richmond hosts discussion on public schoolsa transgender bathroom policies
Legal actions by the executive branch have left some families with questions about bathroom policies in public schools throughout the country. The event gave parents the opportunity to ask questions about the Trump administration's rollback on guidelines that protect transgender kids in public schools.
