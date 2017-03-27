Developers sue landlord over Richmond alley
With a canal-front hotel deal in the works, the group behind The Locks development downtown is taking a neighboring landlord to court for allegedly blocking access to an alley that's needed for the project's next phase. North Falls Acquisitions LLC - comprised of Fountain Properties' Rick Gregory and Tom Papa, and WVS Cos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Bill Needs Passing by Our State Legislature
|20 hr
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Mar 22
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS...
|Mar 18
|ConcernedCitizen
|2
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|Mar 6
|Compassion forAni...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC