Denver Riggleman calls it quits; ends campaign for Va. Governor
The conservative candidate and owner of Silverback Distillery in Afton, Virginia cited business considerations, resource shortages and family health issues as factors in his decision. With Riggleman out of the race, that leaves just three other GOP candidates in the running: Political Consultants Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart and Senator Frank Wagner.
