Denver Riggleman calls it quits; ends...

Denver Riggleman calls it quits; ends campaign for Va. Governor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The conservative candidate and owner of Silverback Distillery in Afton, Virginia cited business considerations, resource shortages and family health issues as factors in his decision. With Riggleman out of the race, that leaves just three other GOP candidates in the running: Political Consultants Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart and Senator Frank Wagner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10) Mar 12 jane robison 55
Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C... Mar 6 gourmet 2
Tips from Former House Burglar Mar 6 Compassion forAni... 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) Feb 22 let it die 28
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Feb 19 Concerned Citizen 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Feb 16 John Longcock 4
State Employees Pay Feb 16 John Longcock 6
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC