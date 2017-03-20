Crime down in RVA after arrests of alleged gang members: Crime Insider
Richmond's Southside has been a hot bed for violence in recent months, but in the last few weeks the area is noticeably calmer, and Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett it's because at least five members of the "004" gang have been taken off the streets in a joint investigation with Chesterfield County. Crime Insider sources say Stephen Green is linked to that gang.
