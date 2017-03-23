Church Hill Irish Festival kicks off this weekend

Eighty volunteers will go bald this weekend for the Church Hill Irish Festival, which will host a St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research on Saturday, March 25th. The event will take place at St. Patrick Church on 25th Street from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Festival organizers hope to raise $80,000 to support the Foundation's mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.