Chesterfield Police investigating after fatal crash
Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was turning left from Old Bermuda Hundred Road onto Ramblewood Drive when it was hit by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado which was traveling west. The two occupants of the Malibu were taken to VCU Medical Center where the passenger, Kimberly L. Gurganus, 47, of Chesterfield died.
