Carytown building sells for $1.6 million
The former Virginia Commission for the Blind building in Carytown has sold for $1.6 million, and the new owner plans to convert it into 32 luxury apartments. Commonwealth Commercial Partners sold the building at 3003 Parkwood Ave. in Richmond to Richmond-based Crescent Preservation and Development.
