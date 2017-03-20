Bridges helping birds recover in coastal Virginia
The Center for Conservation Biology at the College of William and Mary says peregrine falcons have consistently nested on the Robert O. Norris bridge, which spans the Rappahannock River, for 21 years. The center said bridges have supported more than 30 percent of the known breeding population in the state for peregrine falcons since 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|candice n jason
|17 hr
|iceeu
|1
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mon
|Tim
|4
|SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS...
|Sat
|ConcernedCitizen
|2
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|Mar 6
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC