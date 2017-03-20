Bridges helping birds recover in coas...

Bridges helping birds recover in coastal Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Center for Conservation Biology at the College of William and Mary says peregrine falcons have consistently nested on the Robert O. Norris bridge, which spans the Rappahannock River, for 21 years. The center said bridges have supported more than 30 percent of the known breeding population in the state for peregrine falcons since 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
candice n jason 17 hr iceeu 1
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mon Tim 4
SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS... Sat ConcernedCitizen 2
News Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10) Mar 12 jane robison 55
Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C... Mar 6 gourmet 2
Tips from Former House Burglar Mar 6 Compassion forAni... 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) Feb 22 let it die 28
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC