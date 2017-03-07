Body found near Richmond train tracks
A body was found near train tracks along the 3300 Williamsburg Avenue, not far from Stone Brewing and the Fulton Gas Works, in the Fulton area of Richmond. Officials with Norfolk Southern Railway said a there was a train scheduled to pass through that area overnight, so it was possible the man was struck several hours before his body was discovered.
