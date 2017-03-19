Body found after trailer fire in Virginiaa s Wise County
The Virginia State Police said in a statement Saturday that troopers were called to help at the scene in the town of Appalachia just before 5 a.m. State Police say that the fire destroyed the trailer located in the 2000 block of Roda Road and a body was recovered from inside the residence. State police say the body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an examination, autopsy and identification.
