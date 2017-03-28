Beva s Homemade Ice Cream reopens after Thanksgiving fire
Bev's Homemade Ice Cream shop in Carytown, across from the Byrd Theatre, has been closed since Thanksgiving, when a fire in the kitchen caused extensive damage to the building. They will reopen on April Fool's Day, April 1, and feature some "exciting special ice creams" for the occasion, in addition to the classic flavors.
