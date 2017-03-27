Battle continues over future of Shockoe Bottom
How do we remember the horrors that were carried out in Shockoe bottom during the massive domestic slave trade? It's a question the City of Richmond continues to struggle with. An advocacy group called the Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality is asking the city to expand current plans for a memorial at the Lumpkin's jail site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If You are Concerned about Vaccines, Here is Yo...
|3 hr
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|This Bill Needs Passing by Our State Legislature
|Mon
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Mar 22
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS...
|Mar 18
|ConcernedCitizen
|2
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC