Battle continues over future of Shock...

Battle continues over future of Shockoe Bottom

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

How do we remember the horrors that were carried out in Shockoe bottom during the massive domestic slave trade? It's a question the City of Richmond continues to struggle with. An advocacy group called the Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality is asking the city to expand current plans for a memorial at the Lumpkin's jail site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If You are Concerned about Vaccines, Here is Yo... 3 hr ConcernedCitizen 1
This Bill Needs Passing by Our State Legislature Mon ConcernedCitizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Mar 22 ConcernedCitizen 1
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar 20 Tim 4
SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS... Mar 18 ConcernedCitizen 2
News Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10) Mar 12 jane robison 55
Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C... Mar 6 gourmet 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC