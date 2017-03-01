Amelia Court House woman identified as victim in Richmond homicide
Richmond police have identified the victim in a homicide on Warwick Road on Saturday , and they are asking for the public's help as they investigate what happened. Officers say of Katherine A. Wigglesworth, 47, of Amelia Courthouse, was found in the 5200 block of Warwick Road with injuries.
