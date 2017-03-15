AG Jeff Sessions talks Richmond crime, crowd calls for him to resign
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told members of Virginia law enforcement about his goals to fight violent crime during a Wednesday morning meeting at the SunTrust Center in downtown Richmond. Representative from Virginia State Police, the Department of Corrections, and local police departments attended the event.
