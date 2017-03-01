A veteran's body was unclaimed, but she was buried with full honors
On Monday, a crowd of close to 100 people gathered at Willamette National Cemetery to mourn a woman none of them knew. From March 1972 to August 1973, she had been a medical lab specialist with the U.S. Air Force, and because of that service, her death did not go unmarked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Save Our Country and SS Benefits
|Tue
|Concerned pooper
|2
|The cost of Illegal Immigration
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC