120 volunteers working to help international visitors at Dulles International
Immigration attorneys remain on hand to help residents, refugees and visitors impacted by President Trump's executive order to keep travelers from seven majority Muslim nations from coming into the United States. "People are just afraid right now, people don't know what to expect," Sarah Fink, an immigration attorney, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC