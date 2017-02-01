Young man fighting for his life following shooting on Richmonda s south side
A young man is fighting for his life in the hospital Wednesday morning following a shooting on Richmond's south side. Police continue to piece together what happened and search for the two men they believe were involved in this shooting.
