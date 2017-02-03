Women may be able to buy a year's worth of birth control
Virginia women finally would be able to obtain a year's worth of birth control at one time if prescribed by a doctor, under a bill going forward in the House of Delegates. The House Commerce and Labor Committee advanced the Birth Control Access Act , sponsored by Del.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News casters------need a good story
|6 hr
|Bert
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|19 hr
|ABMORELLI
|2
|Virginia
|Thu
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC