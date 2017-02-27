Williams: Tell the story behind Richmond's Confederate monuments
Jesse Jackson, during a visit to the Richmond Times-Dispatch last week, was asked about the vote by the Charlottesville City Council to remove a nearly century-old statue of Robert E. Lee from a city park. "To keep on flashing these symbols and statues, they should be put in perspective, maybe a museum, or if they stay where they are, write up a true story of what they represent," the civil rights leader said.
